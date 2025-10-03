How To Increase Your Snapchat Score: A Complete Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Snapchat score, often referred to as Snapscore, is a number that represents your overall activity on the Snapchat platform. It’s a combination of the number of Snaps you’ve sent and received, the Stories you’ve posted, and other factors that Snapchat keeps secret. While it doesn’t directly translate to any tangible reward, a higher Snapscore is often seen as a status symbol and a reflection of your engagement with the app.

Many Snapchat users are curious about how their Snapscore is calculated and how to increase it. Although the exact algorithm is a mystery, there are proven strategies you can use to boost your score. This guide will walk you through the various methods and provide tips to help you climb the Snapchat ranks.

What is the Best Way to Increase Your Snapchat Score?

Understanding the Snapchat Score Algorithm

The exact formula for calculating your Snapscore is not publicly available. However, it’s widely believed that the following factors contribute to your score:

Snaps Sent: Sending Snaps to friends is a primary way to increase your score.

Sending Snaps to friends is a primary way to increase your score. Snaps Received: Receiving Snaps from friends also contributes to your score.

Receiving Snaps from friends also contributes to your score. Stories Posted: Regularly posting to your Snapchat Story can boost your score.

Regularly posting to your Snapchat Story can boost your score. Streaks: Maintaining Snapstreaks with friends is a significant factor.

Maintaining Snapstreaks with friends is a significant factor. Other Activities: Snapchat also considers other activities, such as using filters, exploring Discover content, and adding new friends.

Sending Snaps Strategically

Sending Snaps is the most straightforward way to increase your Snapscore. Here’s how to do it effectively:

Open the Snapchat app. Take a Snap (photo or video). Tap the “Send To” button. Select multiple friends to send the Snap to. The more friends, the better. Tap the “Send” button.

Engaging with Snapchat Stories

Posting to your Snapchat Story can also contribute to your Snapscore.

Open the Snapchat app. Take a Snap (photo or video). Tap the “Story” button at the bottom of the screen. Tap “Send” to add the Snap to your Story.

Maintaining Snapstreaks

Snapstreaks are a fun way to engage with friends and boost your Snapscore.

Send a Snap to a friend every day. Have your friend send a Snap back to you within 24 hours. Continue this exchange to maintain the streak. The longer the streak, the more your Snapscore will increase.

Adding New Friends

Adding new friends to your Snapchat network can also contribute to your score, though the impact is generally smaller than sending Snaps or maintaining streaks.

Open the Snapchat app. Tap your profile icon in the top left corner. Tap “Add Friends.” Search for usernames or use other methods to add new friends.

Tips for Maximizing Your Snapscore

Be Consistent: The more active you are on Snapchat, the faster your score will increase.

The more active you are on Snapchat, the faster your score will increase. Engage with Others: Don’t just send Snaps; respond to Snaps you receive and engage with your friends’ Stories.

Don’t just send Snaps; respond to Snaps you receive and engage with your friends’ Stories. Be Creative: Use filters, lenses, and other features to make your Snaps more engaging.

Use filters, lenses, and other features to make your Snaps more engaging. Don’t Spam: Sending too many Snaps at once can be annoying to your friends. Spread them out throughout the day.

Sending too many Snaps at once can be annoying to your friends. Spread them out throughout the day. Be Patient: Increasing your Snapscore takes time and effort. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t see results immediately.

Snapchat Score Explained

Feature Impact on Snapscore Description Snaps Sent High The number of individual snaps you send to other users. Snaps Received High The number of snaps you receive from other users. Stories Posted Medium Posting to your Snapchat Story increases your visibility and engagement, contributing to your score. Snapstreaks High Maintaining daily streaks with friends significantly boosts your score. New Friends Added Low Adding new friends can contribute, but the impact is smaller compared to sending snaps and maintaining streaks. App Usage Low Regularly opening and using the app, exploring features, and engaging with content contribute a small amount to your overall score.

FAQ

Does having a high Snapscore mean anything?

While a high Snapscore doesn’t unlock special features or rewards, it’s often seen as a sign of active engagement on the platform and can be a status symbol among friends.

How often does my Snapscore update?

Your Snapscore typically updates in real-time as you send and receive Snaps. However, there may be occasional delays.

Can I lose Snapscore?

It’s rare to lose Snapscore, but it can happen if you become inactive on the platform for a prolonged period.

Is there a way to see someone else’s Snapscore?

You can only see the Snapscores of users who have added you as a friend on Snapchat.

Does watching stories increase your Snapscore?

Watching stories might have a very minimal impact on your Snapscore, but the main factors are sending and receiving snaps, and maintaining streaks.

Leveling Up Your Snap Game

Increasing your Snapchat score is about consistent engagement and strategic use of the platform’s features. By actively sending Snaps, engaging with Stories, maintaining streaks, and adding new friends, you can steadily increase your score and enhance your overall Snapchat experience.

Related reading