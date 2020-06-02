Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wants to expand the PC-centric Epic Games Store to mobile platforms in the future.

In an interview with website GameSpot, the CEO revealed that they want to help bring more developer freedom to mobile ecosystems.

“We’d like to bring the [Epic Games] Store to iOS in the future, and we will bring it to Android,” Sweeney told GameSpot. “We think it’s a good way to help the industry [move] forward and it’s another way where Epic as a game developer had built up this audience around Fortnite and learned how to operate a distribution platform on PC and Android.”

Epic originally launched Fortnite on Android exclusively through their proprietary Epic Games App. However, due to Google’s methods of installing applications that are shared outside of the Google Play Store, Epic caved and also brought the game to the Google Play Store.

With the massive expansion of Unreal Engine 4, Epic Games has pushed hard to create a solid ecosystem of tools and services for developers creating games on mobile platforms.

“Now, as we’ve done with many things from the Unreal Engine to the Epic Online services, we open it up to all other developers to use with their games and are trying to serve the industry and provide a really interesting alternative to the ecosystem,” Sweeney continued.

In other news from the studio, the development team recently showed off their next-gen game engine Unreal Engine 5 running in real-time on PlayStation 5. While Sweeney has said that the engine will be “just as awesome on Xbox Series X”, we’ve yet to see the engine running on that system.

If you want to know more about Unreal Engine 5, PlayStation 5 and more, check out our podcast here.