The UK government appears to be taking coronavirus precautions to the next level by pushing Plague Inc. upon unsuspecting citizens.

As spotted by @lenn_box on Twitter, and reported by GameByte, this rather comical pandemic based blunder appears to be caused by faulty QR codes which are being used by the UK government in an email about collecting coronavirus tests.

In a Twitter video from @lenn_box we can see them scrolling through a slightly broken email from the government before opening the attached QR code at the bottom, which immediately opens Ndemic Creations’ Plague Inc, which is installed on their mobile device.

In their report GameByte confirmed that this isn’t an isolated issue, however, there’s no word on just why this baffling occurrence is happening. GameByte reports that one possibility is that an internal codename used by the QR code is shared with Plague Inc, potentially tripping up mobile devices and confusing them into opening up the game instead.

As some small mercy, this issue appears to only be affecting those with Plague Inc. already installed on their mobile devices, however, the situation is obviously still far from ideal.

If you’ve not heard of it before, Plague Inc. is a unique mix of high strategy and terrifyingly realistic simulation. Your pathogen has just infected ‘Patient Zero’ – now you must bring about the end of human history by evolving a deadly, global Plague whilst adapting against everything humanity can do to defend itself.