In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Plague Inc. developer Ndemic Creations has politely reminded fans that the game isn’t a “scientific model” and isn’t a representation of how the virus will work.

A statement posted to the Ndemic Creations website says that while Plague Inc. is designed to be “realistic and informative,” it’s also designed to not sensationalise “serious real-world issues” and that the coronavirus is a “very real situation.”

You can read the company’s statement in its entirety below.

The Coronavirus outbreak in China is deeply concerning and we’ve received a lot of questions from players and the media. Plague Inc. has been out for eight years now and whenever there is an outbreak of disease we see an increase in players, as people seek to find out more about how diseases spread and to understand the complexities of viral outbreaks. We specifically designed the game to be realistic and informative, while not sensationalising serious real-world issues. This has been recognised by the CDC and other leading medical organisations around the world. However, please remember that Plague Inc. is a game, not a scientific model and that the current coronavirus outbreak is a very real situation which is impacting a huge number of people. We would always recommend that players get their information directly from local and global health authorities.

The company also provided links to fans looking to find out more about the CDC and Plague Inc. and for those looking for more information on the coronavirus outbreak.

While you can always enjoy Plague Inc. as a fun and informative apocalypse simulator, just bear in mind that the coronavirus outbreak is very real and very dangerous and not something to be joked about.

You can help prevent yourself catching some illnesses by using safe hygiene practices. These include things like frequently washing your hands with soap and water, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing and immediately sanitising your hands after, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, and by ensuring you cook all your food properly.