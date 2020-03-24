Plague Inc. creator Ndemic Creations has announced that the company has donated a quarter of a million dollars to charities and organisations who are helping fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds, donated on behalf of all Plague Inc. players, have been split between the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic,” said James Vaughan, creator of Plague Inc. “We are proud to be able to help support the vital work of the WHO and CEPI as they work towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19.”

“We are delighted that Ndemic Creations have so generously contributed to our crucial vaccine development work, especially as we tackle the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19,” said Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI. “Games have an important role in raising awareness of the challenges the world is currently facing. Only through a concerted, global response—with the private sector working together with Governments and philanthropies, pooling resources and expertise—can we hope to stop such emerging epidemic threats.”

“In this unprecedented pandemic with unprecedented needs, global cooperation is more important than ever,” said Elizabeth Cousens, President & CEO of the UN Foundation. “I am so thankful to Ndemic Creations’ contribution to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Their donation will support the World Health Organization’s lifesaving work.”

That’s not all, though – Ndemic Creations also announced that the studio is working on a brand new Plague Inc. game mode which allows players to save the world from a “deadly disease outbreak.”

Players will have to manage the progression of the disease, boost healthcare systems, and also control real-world actions such as triaging, quarantining, social distancing and closing of public services. The studio says that it’s working with experts from the World Health Organisation, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network and more.

The new game mode will be free for all players during the pandemic, with more information coming soon.

