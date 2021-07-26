PlayStation has reportedly renewed its PlayStation Home trademark, according to a European Union trademark filing, spotted by a diligent Redditor on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit.

Despite PlayStation Home closing down on March 31st in 2015, Sony has recently renewed the trademark for the social platform, as spotted by keen-eyed Redditor Thorites, who’s diligently been tracking the long-dead software via the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office website.

If you’ve not heard of it before, PlayStation Home was Sony’s attempt at making a social space for their users to interact in. With character creation and customization, as well as spaces to visit and decorate, PlayStation Home allowed PlayStation 3 users to interact with one another, however since the social space wasn’t deemed a success, it was eventually shut down.

Despite the murmurings of life from the long-dead social space, there’s no telling if this trademark renewal actually means anything. PlayStation might just be keeping hold of the trademark for prosperity, but many believe that the return of PlayStation Home could have some integration with PlayStation’s upcoming PSVR 2 headset.

With Oculus and Valve both having their own social spaces in the form of user homes, it seems rather likely that VR would be the perfect place for PlayStation Home to finally thrive, however, there’s not been any official confirmation about this from Sony.

Whatever Sony is planning to do with the renewed trademark they’ve got until the 1st of October 2028, where the trademark will expire again. It’s currently expected that the PSVR 2 headset will launch in 2022, so we might just be seeing the social space return then.