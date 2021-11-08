Hacking group Fail0verflow has revealed that they’ve made significant progress in breaking through the PlayStation 5’s security features.

In a recent Twitter post, Fail0verflow proudly stated that “Another one bites the dust,” after uncovering “PS5 root keys,” which can be used to decrypt portions of the PlayStation 5’s firmware.

For now, the hacking group are keeping quiet on exactly how they’ve managed this development, as they likely don’t want to give Sony any clues about just what needs to be patched and updated in order to keep them out.

All that Fail0verflow are letting slip, for now, is that “we got all (symmetric) PS5 root keys. They can all be obtained from software – including per-console root key, if you look hard enough.”

Once successfully jailbroken, users would be able to bypass Sony’s usual restrictions to install external software onto the console such as cheat engines, mod menus, and emulators.

Despite the progress being made, the PlayStation 5 still has a ways to go before being completely jailbroken, but Sony will likely be a lot more concerned now about the progress that’s being made since this milestone has been passed.