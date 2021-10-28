Sony appears to have created a new publishing label, PlayStation PC, and you’ll never guess what games they’re publishing where.

According to VGC, the change was first spotted by Steam users, who noticed that PlayStation Studios titles on PC were no longer being published by PlayStation Mobile, as instead they’re being published by a new company, “PlayStation PC LLC.”

Despite only making an appearance now, PlayStation PC LLC has apparently been around since mid-April earlier this year, according to a listing by Corporation Wiki.

With Sony’s growing interest in publishing PlayStation games on PC, thanks to the success of titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, it’s hardly a surprise that they’d be rolling out a publishing label, or even a development wing, for doing just that.

If the new PlayStation PC LLC publishing label wasn’t enough of an indication of intent, Sony has also recently acquired a studio that specialises in porting games to PC, Nixxes Software, which joined PlayStation Studios in July.

We’re due to be seeing PlayStation PC LLC pop up early next year when PlayStation publish 2018’s God of War on PC on January 14th 2022. According to Sony, this edition of the game will “leverage the powerful hardware that the platform offers to create a uniquely breathtaking and high-performance version of the game.”