Microsoft dramatically shrinks sizes of Windows 10 monthly updates, down like in Windows 11

Microsoft has just announced on Wednesday that it’s cutting down the size of Windows 10 monthly updates, starting with version 22H2. Similar to Windows 11’s approach, the monthly Latest Cumulative Update (LCU) package size will be extremely slimmer.

The Redmond company said that this will be effective starting with the April 23, 2024 release (KB5036979). The package now decreases from 830 MB to approximately 650 MB, which is about 20%. It removes reverses differentials from the LCU, offering benefits like lower bandwidth usage, faster downloads, and improved performance on slow connections.

You can check if your system has been updated since the KB5028244 update from July last year (2023). If not, apply standalone SSU KB5031539 first, then install an April 23 or later quality update.

Speaking of the new KB5036979 update, Microsoft introduces account-related notifications for Microsoft accounts in Settings > Home. It gives you alerts for account activities, data backups, subscription management, and security settings.

Widgets on the lock screen, which now apparently is pretty cramped up with a lot of things, gets better and more visual. It also resolves Bluetooth stability issues with wireless earbuds and improves Windows Search reliability.