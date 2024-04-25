Skype insider build 8.118 brings updates for everyone: Android, Windows, and Apple users

Skype Insider has released build 8.118, bringing improvements for everyone: Android, desktop, and Apple users.

Android users now have more control over their chat camera. With in-chat camera customization, Skype will remember your last used settings, including whether you prefer the front-facing camera or the rear camera, and even if you had it flipped.

Finding specific chats is also easier now with chat sorting. A new bottom sheet has a new filter menu through which you can sort chats by recent messages, unread messages, or active conversations.

Desktop users will get a fast GIF picker.

For iPhone and iPad users, notifications and in-app messages now synchronize faster. Tapping a notification now instantly brings you to the relevant message thread, with preloaded messages ready to view.

Here is the entire list of updates:

What’s new? In-chat Camera Customization That Remembers Embrace the personal touch with Skype’s latest Android update – your chat camera now remembers your last used settings, ensuring your best side is always ready for its close-up. Selfie-Ready : Love the front cam? Skype now defaults to your preference in chat, saving you a click.

: Love the front cam? Skype now defaults to your preference in chat, saving you a click. Stick with Your Pick : Flipped? Set it once and Skype’s chat camera keeps it just so for next time.

: Flipped? Set it once and Skype’s chat camera keeps it just so for next time. Snap Back to It: Revisit the chat and your camera’s just as you left it, for seamless sharing. Dive back into your chats with a camera that’s all about you! Only on Skype for Android. Streamlined Chat Sorting Finding your focus in Skype chats is now sleeker and more intuitive with our new bottom sheet design. Filter with Flair: Tap and unveil a modern, user-friendly filter menu right in your chat list.

Tap and unveil a modern, user-friendly filter menu right in your chat list. Customized Chat Visibility: Easily toggle between seeing recent chats, unread messages, or active conversations.

Easily toggle between seeing recent chats, unread messages, or active conversations. Design that Delivers: Enjoy a fresh look with essential features at your fingertips – designed for the way you communicate on mobile. Dive into a cleaner, quicker way to navigate your chats with Skype’s updated mobile experience! Skype Desktop’s GIF Picker Gets a Speed Boost! Our latest desktop update means finding the perfect GIF is quicker than ever. Speedy Selection : Wave goodbye to waiting; your GIF picker is now turbocharged for instant fun.

: Wave goodbye to waiting; your GIF picker is now turbocharged for instant fun. Slick Browsing : Glide through categories with a smoother experience, no more loading lags!

: Glide through categories with a smoother experience, no more loading lags! Optimized Performance: Enjoy quicker, crisper GIF rendering to express yourself in a flash. Get ready for lightning-fast laughs with the new and improved GIF picker, only on Skype Desktop! iOS Lightning-Fast Message Sync from Notification click! Goodbye lag, hello instant chat! We’ve turbocharged Skype for iOS. Instant Message Sync: Notifications and in-app messages now sync up faster than ever. No more waiting!

Notifications and in-app messages now sync up faster than ever. No more waiting! Preloaded Chats: Messages are fetched in the background, ready when you are. Tap a notification, and your message is right there!

Messages are fetched in the background, ready when you are. Tap a notification, and your message is right there! Smooth Experience: Our behind-the-scenes tweaks ensure a more responsive and satisfying Skype. Stay in the moment with Skype’s latest upgrade, where conversations flow as fast as your thoughts! Polishing Skype: Stability improvements & Bug fixes Avatars not displayed in the background of a video call for some users.

Overall, Skype Insider build 8.118 offers a range of improvements that enhance the chat experience for users on all devices. Whether on Android, desktop, or iOS, you can expect a more personalized, efficient, and streamlined way to connect with friends, family, and colleagues.