RPG fans, rejoice! The Outer Worlds DLC is not only in the works, but it’s scheduled for next year!

Announced via a post on the Obsidian Entertainment blog, amidst thanks of The Game Awards nominations, it was revealed that story DLC will be coming to the title in 2020.

To all of those who voted for us in The Game Awards, you are all fantastic and we are so grateful for your support. The reception to The Outer Worlds has been unbelievable to see, and even just being nominated means a lot. However, the journey isn’t over yet as we are excited to announce that we will be expanding the story through DLC next year! Details will be made available at a later date.

Since the acquisition of Obsidian Entertainment by Microsoft, the publisher has been keen to state that the RPG IP will be a key franchise for the company going forward.

However, just because the title is an Xbox IP, doesn’t mean that this upcoming DLC will be. With the game being published entirely by Private Division, the DLC is expected to be the same.

The RPG is also expected to make the move to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. While no official date has been announced for the RPG port, we can expect it next year. Whether the version will come bundled with the upcoming DLC is unsure for now.

How do you feel about The Outer Worlds DLC? Are you excited for the return of Obsidian story Expansions?