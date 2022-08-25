The official unveiling of iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 will happen on this date

Apple held its iPhone event in the month of September in the past, and it is once again doing that. The Cupertino tech firm has confirmed that it would hold a “Far Out” event next month to officially announce new products, including the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, and perhaps more. It will not be an in-person event; instead, it will be streamed live on September 7 on several platforms, including YouTube, Apple TV, the Apple Developer app, and apple.com.

Last year, Apple held its iPhone event on September 14 to launch the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and new iPad models. This year, it is holding the event exactly a week earlier. While Apple is working on new iPad models, including an entry-level one and a “Pro,” we are not sure whether Apple will announce them at the event alongside new iPhone and Apple Watch models. But as per rumors, the new iPad models are slated to be announced in October.

The “Far Out” event will kick off at 10 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. GMT.

Meanwhile, you can check out some exciting rumors about the Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 14 series below.

The Apple Watch Series 8 may have a temperature detection feature to allow users to determine if they have a fever.

Apple may not release an iPhone 14 mini this year.

A redesigned notch and pill-shaped camera cutout in iPhone 14 Pro.

Always-on-display (AOD) on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Improved camera system in iPhone 14 series.

If you want to know more about what new features Apple is planning to introduce to iPhone 14, you can click here. To learn more about Apple Watch Series 8, check out this dedicated post.

Are you excited about Apple’s upcoming “Far Out” event? Let us know in the comments section.