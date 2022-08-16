Apple may be working on an entry-level iPad

Apple launched the M2 chip at its WWDC 2022 event on June 6, but currently, there are only two Macs that are powered by the company’s latest chip, including the MacBook Air 2022, and the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. The M2 will also debut on iPad Pro in the coming days. However, Apple is in no mood to ditch the Bionic chip right now. According to the Korean blog Naver, Apple is working on a new 10th gen entry-level iPad to be released around October.

The blog has also revealed the next-gen entry-level iPad will be thinner than its predecessor. The device will have 5G network support, a USB-C port, larger display than its predecessor, and powering it will be Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset. It will feature flat bezels to give the device a nicer look. Apart from that, we do not know much about the upcoming iPad.

Apple is known to be working on another iPad device. But unlike the upcoming entry-level iPad, it will be a “Pro.” It will reportedly come in two sizes: 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Both the models are expected to feature a mini-LED display. The next-generation M2-powered iPad Pro may launch in October. Possibly, both the models will launch on the same date. The M2 iPad Pro will be the successor to last year’s M1-powered iPad Pro. However, whether Apple will hold a dedicated press event to launch these devices remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Apple will launch new iPhone models in a dedicated press event slated to take place in September. There will reportedly be four iPhone models, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly planning not to release any ‘Mini’ iPhone models this time.

Are you excited about Apple’s upcoming devices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.