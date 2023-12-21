The new in-test feature on Instagram reminds me of endorsements on LinkedIn

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Instagram is testing “Notes on profile,” a feature that adds a casual yet personal layer to your profile. Think of it as a digital bulletin board where your followers can leave quick messages, inside jokes, or even a “love your work!” like those sweet LinkedIn endorsements. The difference is that each note remains visible for three days.

While profile notes offer a more personal and ephemeral communication avenue than LinkedIn endorsements, some users might draw parallels in the ability to leave publicly viewable messages of appreciation or support on another’s profile.

Similar to endorsements, notes could potentially contribute to building an online reputation or validating professional or creative skills, depending on how they’re utilized.

Followers can leave text messages of a set character count on a user’s profile. These messages can include emojis but no multimedia content.

#Instagram is working on 'Profile Wall Notes'



• Your followers can add Notes to your profile



• It stays on your profile for up to 3 days



• You can choose to remove any notes added by your followers



(Maybe this is Wonder Walls) pic.twitter.com/e3pzsWfm3A — Adwaith Varma ? | App Researcher & Analyst (@AVarma2006) December 21, 2023

Wall Notes might occupy a designated space on the user’s profile, similar to the existing “Notes” feature in Direct Messages. Anyone accessing the profile can view the notes. (Yet to be confirmed)

As with any platform that allows open communication, there is a risk of negative content. It is hoped that Instagram will provide robust filtering options to ensure the overall tone remains positive.

This feature is said to replace previously tested Wonder Walls, but nothing can be confirmed as of now.