Instagram tests "Notes" on Reels: A new way to share your take with friends?

Instagram, which is also working on ‘Flipside,’ is testing a new ‘Notes’ feature that allows users to add short text-based posts to Reels. These notes appear on a separate screen from the Reel, potentially offering new ways to interact with and discuss short-form video content.

There are several ways in which Notes on Instagram could function. The details are still emerging but seem focused on enabling private discussions, personal commentary, and friend-driven discovery.

Firstly, Notes could be used for private discussions. They could be visible only to mutual followers, allowing deeper conversations without cluttering public comments. Secondly, users might be able to share their thoughts, analyses, or mini-reviews of Reels. This would allow for personal commentary and could help foster a sense of community among users. Finally, friends’ notes on Reels could be visible, enabling shared discovery and recommendations.

Notes have the potential to offer several benefits for users of Reels. Firstly, they could help to encourage more meaningful and engaging conversations about the content, going beyond just simple likes and comments.

Secondly, personalized reactions from viewers could add depth and interest to the Reel experience and potentially lead to even more engagement. Finally, notes from friends could serve as a way to discover interesting Reels that might otherwise go unnoticed on the platform.

With limited information on functionality and rollout plans, the success of Notes remains unclear.

