Instagram is developing a new feature called “Wonder Wall,” post notes publically

Instagram is working on a new feature called “Wonder Wall” that will allow users to post notes and interact with each other’s notes by replying and liking them. The feature is still under development, but it is possible that it will be rolled out to users in the near future.

#Instagram keeps working on the Wall feature by adding the ability to pin ? notes ? pic.twitter.com/17Ep6QeYrC — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 16, 2023

The Wonder Wall feature is similar to the Google Keep app, which is the notes app. The layout of the notes felt similar to me. The only difference is that in Google Keep, the notes are private, but not on Wonder Wall.

With the Wonder Wall feature, users can post notes that can be seen by everyone who visits their profile. Other users will be able to reply to notes and like them. This will create a new way for users to interact with each other on Instagram. Here is another feature under development.

I believe this feature would suit them the best who lie to share their writing with people like poets. But Instagram already has a platform for writing enthusiasts by the name of threads.

It is unclear when the Wonder Wall feature will be rolled out to users. However, Alessandro Paluzzi, an app researcher who has been tracking the development of the feature, believes that it could be released in the near future.