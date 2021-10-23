The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has only been officially released two days ago, and Microsoft is already ready with its first post-launch firmware update.

As can be expected the update is designed to address any bugs not caught before shipping. It takes the firmware to version 2021.827.34 and has the following changelog:

2021.827.34 – Improves the stability of the device

Like the Surface Duo, Microsoft has promised 3 years of software updates for the Surface Duo 2, though we know when it comes to OS updates Microsoft has been rather lacklustre, still not shipping Android 11 for the original device of course.

Three years is also not the best in the industry with all the latest Galaxy smartphones eligible to get the benefit from fours years of software updates. To put it in perspective, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will get fours years of updates, while Surface Duo 2 will stop receiving them three years after launch.

On the bright side, however, Surface Duo is confirmed to get the Android 11 update by the end of this year, though the exact release date is still not known.

The new Surface Duo 2 features Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays (5.8” touchscreens open to 8.3”). The displays also support a 90Hz screen refresh rate and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The dual-screen smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a triple camera setup, which is consists of a 12 MP telephoto, a 12 MP wide-angle, and a 16 MP ultra-wide. The Surface Duo also has what is called a Glance Bar, allowing you to check incoming calls and messages, adjust the volume, and check battery life while charging. You can check the full Surface Duo specs here or purchase one starting from $1499 at Microsoft here (Microsoft Surface Duo 2).

via WBI