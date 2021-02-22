One of the downsides of having an Android smartphone is that, if you buy a mid-range or an entry level phone, chances are you won’t get security updates for more than two years. Samsung is addressing this issues as the company is now promising at least four years of security updates to its Galaxy phones and tablets.

All the upcoming Galaxy phones and tablets are eligible for the new update scheme, but besides that, devices that launched way back in 2019 are also eligible. In other words, phones like Galaxy S10, Note10 are also going to get four years of security updates. For the sake of comparison, Pixel phones get security updates for at least 3 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.

It’s worth noting that the new update scheme is not limited to high end Galaxy phones and tablets. Even the cheapest Galaxy phones and tablets are eligible to get security patches for a minimum of four years. Undoubtedly, this will make Galaxy users happy. But apart from Samsung users, those who avoid Android phones only because of brand’s lack of commitment to provide updates in a timely manner can consider Galaxy devices.

Samsung new move is also good for the entire Android ecosystem because other brands will follow suit and eventually, its’s the customers that will get the benefit.

The updated update policy includes more than 40 devices. You can find the list below(via 9to5Google).

Galaxy S: S10

S10+

S10e

S10 5G

S10 Lite

S20 5G

S20+ 5G

S20 Ultra 5G

S20 FE 5G

S21 5G

S21+ 5G

S21 Ultra 5G Galaxy Note: Note10

Note10+

Note10+ 5G

Note20 5G

Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Foldable: Fold

Z Fold2 5G

Z Flip

Z Flip 5G Galaxy A: A10e

A20

A50

A11

A21

A51

A51 5G

A71 5G