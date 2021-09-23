The announcement of the Surface Duo 2 was quite well received, but some publications noted that if you expected regular OS updates it was not the handset to get.

The reason for this has been Microsoft’s seeming inability to upgrade the original Surface Duon from Android 10 to Android 11, even when Android 12 is already being released.

Microsoft appears to have taken the criticism on board, and has told the Verge that they will release an upgrade to Android 11 “before the end of this year.”

One of the reasons is likely that much of the world of adapting Android 11 to dual-screen work has already been done for the Surface Duo 2, which will ship with Android 11 out of the box, but of course, those new buyers should likely not expect an upgrade to Android 12 anytime soon.

Android 11 brings:

A more useful power button menu.

Dynamic media controls.

A built-in screen recorder.

Greater control over conversation notifications.

Recall cleared notifications with notification history.

Pin your favourite apps on the share page.

Schedule dark theme.

Grant temporary permission to apps.

Voice Access gets smarter

Enterprise privacy improvements

And of course a number of developer improvements.

via Engadget.