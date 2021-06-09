Ubisoft has announced today that The Division won’t be appearing at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward on June 12th at 12 PM PT during the all-digital E3.

Announcing the news on Twitter in a message from The Division Teams, it was announced simply that “We won’t be part of Ubisoft forward this year.”

From what we’ve seen in a recent roadmap which Ubisoft released, there’s a whole lot of Division universe in the content, and while we might not see it at E3, the team assures us that they’re “still hard at work,” saying that the “new content for The Division 2 is on track for the end of the year.”

Heartland is also set to have additional tests available for players who are interested in signing up, though Ubisoft is no doubt hoping these won’t result in additional leaks about the upcoming free to play title.

The collective Division Teams close the message saying that “we look forward to sharing more when we can,” and until then “we invite you all to tune in alongside us to hear the exciting announcements across other Ubisoft titles!”

Agents, We wanted to share with you some information regarding the upcoming #UbiForward. Stay tuned for future updates on the Tom Clancy’s The Division and don’t forget to sign-up for Heartland’s early test phases! >> https://t.co/CWcHgAesMX pic.twitter.com/vcy5GKUqlr — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) June 7, 2021

Ubisoft has already announced what games we can look forward to seeing at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward with Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and the newly renamed Rainbow Six Extraction being the highlights.