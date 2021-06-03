Ubisoft has revealed some of the lineup from their upcoming Ubisoft Forward conference set to take place as part of E3 2021 on the 12th of June.

Taking place at 12 PM PT on the 12th of June, the latest Ubisoft Forward will have its own preshow an hour beforehand, as well as a post-show after the big event.

The pre-show will have its own announcements, with Ubisoft saying that it will feature the “latest news and upcoming updates from For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more from the teams.”

Once the main event kicks off, there will be plenty of big announcements, as well as “some surprises that you won’t want to miss,” according to Ubisoft. Aside from the surprises, we know that Rainbow Six Quarantine will have its official reveal after a few leaks.

We’re also set to get more of Far Cry 6, and more details about Riders Republic, which should both make the show well worth watching. There’s also said to be news about the upcoming “Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest and soon-to-release movie Werewolves Within.”

Once all the reveals are done and the hype trains are rolling out of the station, the post-show will take over and feature a lot of content based around Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft developers and the community team will “provide deeper insight into the announcements from the main show,” while also revealing how the latest Rainbow Six Siege operator was designed.