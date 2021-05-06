Ubisoft has announced The Division Heartland “a free-to-play game set in The Division universe,” from their Red Storm studio, as part of an update on the Division universe.

With a launch date sometime between this year and the next, Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is a free-to-play title in the division universe that will “provide an all new perspective on the universe in a new setting” according to the press release.

Details are sparse about the game at the moment, but more details are expected to be announced at a later date, potentially at this years E3 conference that Ubisoft will be attending.

On top of this announcement for Heartland, on Tom Clancy’s The Division Universe roadmap, we can see content for The Division 2, being made by Ubisoft Massive and supported by Ubisoft Bucharest, which is set for a late 2021 release.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also set to be a mobile title coming, as well as a novel, and a Netflix film that will star Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland early, then you can register for a chance to playtest the title here.