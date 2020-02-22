OnePlus is gearing up for its upcoming smartphone launch event which is said to be taking place either in late March or in early April. The event will see OnePlus launching three smartphones — OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite, which will be the most affordable OnePlus 8.

Of the three OnePlus smartphones, OnePlus 8 Pro is the most exciting one because it will be the first OnePlus phone to have support for wireless charging, and also the first OnePlus phone to have the official IP68 rating. Interestingly enough, the company is also getting rid of the popular pop-up selfie camera design in favor of the punch camera. However, there are lots of things in the OnePlus 8 Pro that will be similar to last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro.

The first thing that you would notice is the, of course, the curved display. And you’ll discover other similarities if you take a look at the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The camera module in the OnePlus 8 Pro looks a lot like the OnePlus 7T Pro. The position of the rear triple camera setup, the flash, and the laser autofocus cut out in OnePlus 8 Pro are similar to what you see in OnePlus 7T Pro, according to the latest leak.

At the top right of the camera module, you’ll notice a cutout, possibly for another flash. The leakster claims to have downloaded the image from the official OnePlus 8 discord server, which enhances the credibility of the leak.

According to previous rumors, OnePlus 8 Pro suggested a punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in the leaked renders of the OnePlus 8, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro will have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to support 5G connectivity too. Both of them will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Duo could be available in three storage options — 128, 256GB and 512GB. OnePlus 8 Lite, on the other hand, will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 SoC coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM.