2019 witnessed an important shift in OnePlus’ smartphone strategy — the company for the first time launched a couple of smartphones with “Pro” tag which led to people thinking that this is just the beginning of OnePlus going head to head against flagship maker Samsung, Huawei, and Apple. And while the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro managed to give tough competition to Samsung and Apple, both of them missed a key feature that can be found in most of the well-known flagship smartphones.

You guessed it right. That’s wireless charging! But it now seems the company wants to join the league by offering wireless charging to its upcoming flagship smartphone, OnePlus 8 Pro. According to a mysterious tweet sent out by well-known leaker Max J., OnePlus is considering adding the wireless charging feature to OnePlus 8 Pro.

As described by Twitter user Max J., the above image is for illustration purposes only and may not resembles how the feature actually works. If wireless charging works the way it has been described in the above image, it’ll be very similar to how Samsung wireless charging works.

OnePlus has always been a very vocal critique of the wireless charging technology. The company maintained that the wireless charging technology is not efficient enough and that it has several overheating issues. Whether the Chinese-brand manages to solve these issues is something that will be very interesting to see.

Apart from wireless charging, OnePlus 8 Pro is rumored to feature the punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in the leaked renders of the OnePlus 8, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro will have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8.

It’s rumored to have a quad-camera setup, all cameras arranged vertically, at the back — the fourth camera is expected to be a depth-sensing 3D ToF, which finds its application in 3D photography, AR, portrait mode images, etc. Other specs include a hole for the mic at the top edge, USB Type-C port flanked by a redesigned speaker grille at the bottom. OnePlus 8 Pro will measure 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8mm in size.

OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite in the second quarter of 2020.