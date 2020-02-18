While OnePlus is so far successful in giving competition to top brands like Apple and Samsung by releasing premium quality smartphones at a reasonable price, OnePlus users often complain about the missing IP68 rating and no wireless charging support, both of which are available on pretty much all the top flagship smartphones.

These issues may be trivial for many users, but OnePlus is taking them quite seriously. A few days ago, we reported OnePlus will be introducing support for wireless charging for the first time in OnePlus 8 Pro. And now, according to famous leaker Max J., OnePlus is also trying to make the OnePlus 8 Pro an IP68-rated smartphone. What this means is that OnePlus 8 will now officially be water and dust resistant, which, in turn, means that water and dust damage will now come under warranty as opposed to OnePlus 7 and 7T series, which technically are water-resistant smartphones, but since they don’t have the IP rating, any damage caused by water or dust doesn’t come under warranty.

However, it’s still not clear whether or not the waterproof rating will be available on less expensive OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones. Either way, if the OnePlus 8 Pro end up getting the IP rating, it may be priced at a bit higher than the price point of last year’s OnePlus 7 Pro, the reason being the fact that IP ratings for phones cost money.

Leaked renders have suggested that the OnePlus 8 Pro is going to feature the punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in the leaked renders of the OnePlus 8, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro will have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8. It will be the first OnePlus smartphone to come with a 120Hz display.

It’s rumored to have a quad-camera setup, all cameras arranged vertically, at the back — the fourth camera is expected to be a depth-sensing 3D ToF, which finds its application in 3D photography, AR, portrait mode images, etc. Other specs include a hole for the mic at the top edge, USB Type-C port flanked by a redesigned speaker grille at the bottom. OnePlus 8 Pro will measure 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8mm in size.