OnePlus is rumored to be working in three new smartphones, two of which are flagship-tier and the other one is what they call “affordable flagship”. The company usually follows the May – October release cycle for its smartphone release but that may no longer be the case as the upcoming OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite may release sooner than what you expected.

According to famous leaker Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite will launch in late March or early April as opposed to OnePlus 7 series, which hit the market in the month of May. OnePlus is making another change in OnePlus 8 series and that’s the color option — both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will now be available in the Green color option.

If the release date comes out to be true, then both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be going head to head against Samsung Galaxy S20, which will hit the market a month before the OnePlus 8.

Many criticized OnePlus for not offering wireless charging on its smartphones and it’s one of the few things that OnePlus needs to address to make its smartphone a worthy competitor to iPhones and Galaxy S and Note series. The company seems to have listened to its critics as rumors suggest it’ll add wireless charging functionality to the OnePlus 8 Pro. Clearly, the competition between the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Galaxy S20 series will be very interesting this time.

Leaked renders of OnePlus 8 Pro suggested a punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in the leaked renders of the OnePlus 8, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro will have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to support 5G connectivity too. Both of them will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Duo could be available in three storage options — 128, 256GB and 512GB. OnePlus 8 Lite, on the other hand, will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 SoC coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite are expected to come with 4,000mAh batteries with 30W fast charging technology, while the OnePlus 8 Pro will have 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging technology.