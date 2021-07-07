During yesterday’s Nacon Direct event, we got another look at Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and its new diverse location to race around in, Hong Kong Island.

Unlike other racing games which only give us a slice of a country with the climate and topography crammed into the playable area, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown appears to give you the entirety of Hong Kong Island to explore, race around, and gamble in.

Throughout the new swanky CG trailer, we saw a variety of exotic cars as well as a bounty of different locations. With muddy sand dunes, shipping yards, and the bustling city streets of Hong Kong, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown’s map looks as diverse as it is staggeringly huge.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is set to launch on September 22nd, 2022 as a cross-generation game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as PC, and even the Nintendo Switch.

While releasing on the Nintendo Switch may seem like an odd choice for an expansive racing game, the Test Drive Unlimited series does have a history of launching onto handheld consoles, with the original Test Drive Unlimited launching on the PlayStation Portable shortly after the PlayStation 2 launch, so it’s not entirely surprising to see it crop up.