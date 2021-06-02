Publisher Nacon is hosting their own digital conference once again in Nacon Direct, which will take place on the 6th of July 2021.

This event is set to preview both the video games and the accessories that Nacon have their hand in publishing, so there should be a lot of gaming goodness crammed into the event.

On the games side of things, Nacon has announced that Blood Bowl 3, Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, will all be shown off at the event.

With just sneak peeks and teaser trailers for a lot of the upcoming games, there will hopefully be some big announcements that make the event well worth watching, though of course, you can expect to see all the big news from the event here too.

The Nacon Direct event is set to be streamed live, for free, on both Nacon’s Twitch and YouTube channels at 6pm BST / 7pm CEST / 10am PT.

Save the date, #NaconConnect is back on July 6, 2021! With new gameplay, exciting announcements, special guests and epic collaborations. See you there! pic.twitter.com/m6E5mJRMAr — Nacon (@Nacon) June 2, 2021

If you want to watch last years event to see what we might be in for on the 6th of July, you can watch that here.