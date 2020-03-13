Tesla Model Y is a compact crossover utility vehicle that was launched by the company in March of last year. While the car was launched last year, Tesla still needed time to finalize the vehicle and deliver it to the owners. Last month, Tesla sent out an email to the customers confirming March as the delivery date and earlier this month, hundreds of the cars were spotted leaving the factory on the top of trailers.

Now, a Reddit user “u/eweaver1983” spotted a production unit waiting to be delivered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The image reveals new details about the car as well the confirms the final specs of the production vehicle. You can head below to check out some of the images shared by him on Reddit.

Gallery

The Tesla Model Y is about 10% larger than the Tesla Model 3, with a drag coefficient of 0.23Cd, and has about 75% of the same components. It features a panoramic sunroof and an optional 7 seater layout.

There are Standard Range, Long Range (315 miles, $52,990), Dual Motor and Performance (315 miles, $60,990) models available, though not all models will be available initially. You can read more about Model Y on Tesla’s website.