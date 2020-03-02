Tesla is getting ready for Tesla Model Y delivery of the crossover SUV in the next 2 weeks, which means thousands of cars need to be shipped out all over the country.

We reported yesterday on a build-up of inventory at Tesla’s Fremont factory, and today hundreds of the cars have been spotted leaving the factory on the top of trailers in pictures taken by Keerthi Pobbathi.

Tesla recently started sending our confirmation of delivery to some of those who pre-ordered the Tesla Model Y, Tesla’s new crossover SUV, telling them to finalize their orders for Tesla Model Y delivery and confirm that they are ready to receive delivery between the 15th and 30th March.

Tesla is reportedly starting with the Tesla Model Y Performance version, with the lower-end model types presumably coming later.

The Tesla Model Y is about 10% larger than the Tesla Model 3, with a drag coefficient of 0.23Cd, and has about 75% of the same components. It features a panoramic sunroof and an optional 7 seater layout.

The picture above posted on Twitter by Jay Yu shows that the vehicle is more than a slightly inflated Model 3, and does capture the spirit of a crossover SUV quite well.

There are Standard Range, Long Range (315 miles, $52,990), Dual Motor and Performance (315 miles, $60,990) models available, though not all models will be available initially.

Via Electrek