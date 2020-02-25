Tesla has started sending our confirmation of delivery to some of those who pre-ordered the Tesla Model Y, Tesla’s new crossover SUV.

The email states:

“Congratulations! Your Model Y is ready for delivery in March 2020. The next step for you is to confirm when you’re able to take delivery so we can ensure the best experience possible. Once you confirm your availability, we’ll send you an update in the coming days to notify you when you can log into your Tesla Account and complete any remaining steps such as financing or trade-in. Your Tesla Advisor will be available to answer any additional questions you may have.”

Tesla is starting with the Tesla Model Y Performance version, with the lower-end model types presumably coming later.

The Tesla Model Y is about 10% larger than the Tesla Model 3, with a drag coefficient of 0.23Cd, and has about 75% of the same components. It features a panoramic sunroof and an optional 7 seater layout.

There are Standard Range, Long Range (315 miles, $52,990), Dual Motor and Performance (315 miles, $60,990) models available, though not all models will be available initially.

See all the details at Tesla’s website here.

Via Electrek