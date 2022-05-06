Surface Pro 7 May 2022 firmware update rolling out now

Microsoft recently updated the Surface Pro 7 Plus devices to the April 2022 firmware update. Now, after a few days, the company is turning its attention to Surface Pro 7. The Surface maker is now pushing the May 2022 firmware update to Surface Pro 7 devices, adding some important improvements.

The latest update for Surface Pro 7 adds improvements to the system Camera performance and stability, improved Surface Dock 2 reliability, and improvements to the Surface Slim Pen 2 inking. The update also resolves the system bug check. The update is available for Pro 7 devices that run Windows 10 May 2020 Update version 20H1, or greater.

You can read the complete below.

Changelog

The latest firmware update is being pushed to Surface Pro 7 in a phased manner, which means users will not get it today. However, the update will be available for all Pro 7 devices.

It’s worth noting that once you install the update, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the latest update will also bring all the last updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. You will also need to restart your Surface to complete the installation.

Last month, Microsoft rolled out the April 2022 firmware update to Surface Pro 7, Surface Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Book 2, Book 3. The update introduced the voice the clarity feature to Surface Laptop Studio. On the other hand, surface Go 3 and Surface Book 2 haven’t received any noteworthy new features with the latest April 2022 firmware update.

Surface Pro 7 owners can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.