Microsoft has started pushing the April 2022 firmware update to Surface Book 3 devices. The latest firmware update, however, adds no new features and changes. Instead, the update offers improvements to the system storage stability. The update is available for Book 3 devices that run Windows 10 May 2019, version 1903 or greater.

The complete official changelog is given below.

Changelog

The April 2022 firmware update is already available for Surface Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Book 2. Last week, the Laptop Studio received the update to get the voice the clarity feature. On the other hand, surface Go 3 and Surface Book 2 haven’t received any noteworthy new features with the latest April 2022 firmware update.

The latest firmware update is being pushed to Surface Book 3 in a phased manner, which means that users will not get it today. However, the update will be available for all Book 3 devices.

It’s worth noting that once you install the update, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the latest update will also bring all the last updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. You will also need to restart your Surface to complete the installation.

Surface Book 3 owners can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.