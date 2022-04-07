Surface Book 2 starts getting April 2022 firmware update

Microsoft has started pushing April 2022 firmware update to Surface Book 2 with no new features and changes. However, as can be expected from a firmware update, Book 2 users get system stability improvements and fixes for some security vulnerabilities.

Surface Book 2 becomes the first Surface computer to receive the April 2022 firmware update. The firmware update may also be available for other Surface devices this month, though the list of changes in the update may or may not be different than what the Surface Book 2 users are getting.

You can check out the full official changelog below to know more about what’s new in the latest firmware update.

Changelog

Microsoft is rolling out the April 2022 update in phases, so not every Surface Book 2 user will get the update today. Owners of Book 2 variants can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.

It’s worth noting that once you install the update, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the latest update will also bring all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. You will also need to restart your Surface Book 2 to complete the installation.

Meanwhile, if you’ve already gotten the latest firmware update on your Surface Book 2 device, you can share your thoughts in the comments section on whether the update went smoothly.