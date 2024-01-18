Microsoft may announce new Surface hardware in March

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft may be planning to hold 2024’s first Surface event in March, according to reliable tipster WalkingCat. To be more specific, the Redmond-based tech giant is eyeing the 21st March date to announce new Surface hardware, though details on how many products the company will showcase are not clear.

However, according to a report from Windows Central, March will see Microsoft launching a new Surface Pro and Laptop with updated specifications. The report also speculates that the updated Surface Pro and Laptop will go on sale in April. Microsoft will likely launch another set of updated Surface hardware in the middle of this year.

It’s not clear which Surface device will launch when, but rumor has it that Microsoft will launch the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 with Qualcomm X Elite chipset in June, while March might see a new version of Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with Intel 14th-gen chips. If these rumors turn out to be true, it would be interesting to see what name scheme Microsoft chooses for the new version of the Surface Pro and Laptop with Intel chip.

Microsoft isn’t super consistent with the release timeline of Surface hardware. Last year, the Redmond tech giant held a Surface event on September 21, but that will unlikely be the case this year.

How many of our readers are excited about the upcoming Surface event? Let us know in the comments section.