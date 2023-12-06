Microsoft’s Surface Hub 3 Finally Realizes the Modularity Dream After Years of Delays and Cancellations

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Hub 3, a new generation of its interactive whiteboard that runs Windows 11 IoT Enterprise with the Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows experience. The Surface Hub 3 comes in two sizes: 50-inch and 85-inch, and features flexible and modular accessories that enable the device to adapt as the space and technology needs change.

The Surface Hub 3 is the latest iteration of Microsoft’s vision to empower teams in today’s modern workplace with a collaborative device that can rotate, tile, and scale across spaces. However, this vision has been plagued by delays and cancellations since the announcement of the Surface Hub 2 in May 2018.

Surface Hub 2: A Bold Vision

Unveiled in May 2018, Surface Hub 2 marked a significant leap forward in large-format collaboration devices. Its revolutionary rotating hinge enabled seamless transitions between landscape and portrait modes, catering to diverse needs. Additionally, the ability to link multiple Hubs together created expansive digital canvases for brainstorming and presentations.

Surface Hub 2X: A Brief Glimpse into Modularity

While details remain scarce, Surface Hub 2X promised to bridge the gap between portability and functionality. Early whispers hinted at a modular design, potentially allowing users to customize their Hub experience with interchangeable components. Unfortunately, the project was abandoned, leaving the reasons behind its demise shrouded in speculation.

Surface Hub 2S: Embracing Flexibility in a Smaller Package

Introduced in April 2019, Surface Hub 2S addressed the need for a smaller, more affordable collaboration solution. Its 50-inch display, while still substantial, proved more accessible for smaller meeting rooms and huddle spaces. Additionally, the Hub 2S retained the core functionalities of its predecessor, like multi-touch capabilities and digital whiteboard features.

Surface Hub 3: Modularity Realized with Detailed Specifications

Marking a crucial turning point, Surface Hub 3, launched in March 2023, finally embraced the modular concept initially envisioned for the Hub 2X. Its compute cartridge design allows for easy upgrades and replacements, ensuring the Hub remains future-proof.

Here are the detailed specifications of Surface Hub 3:

Display: 85-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) multi-touch display

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Camera: 12MP front-facing camera with 4K video recording

Speakers: 2 x 10W Dolby Atmos speakers

Microphones: 4 x far-field microphones

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, Gigabit Ethernet

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro

Dimensions: 78.74 x 55.12 x 2.36 inches (199.9 x 139.9 x 6 cm)

Weight: 132.28 lbs (59.5 kg)

Ports: 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet

Security: TPM 2.0, Windows Hello facial recognition

Management: Microsoft Endpoint Manager

Warranty: 1 year limited hardware warranty

Price: $9,999 for 50-inch, $21,999 for 85-inch

Along with Surface Hub 3, Microsoft released the Surface Hub 3 Pack that brings new hardware capabilities of Surface Hub 3 including Portrait, Smart Rotation, Smart AV, power and performance upgrades to Surface Hub 2S devices. Customers can quickly upgrade their Surface Hub 2S with this Surface Hub 3 Pack.

Microsoft’s Path Forward: A Focus on Adaptability

Microsoft’s journey with the Surface Hub line highlights the company’s commitment to creating innovative solutions for collaborative workspaces. From the bold vision of Surface Hub 2 to the flexible design of Surface Hub 3, the focus has shifted towards adaptability and modularity. This evolution reflects Microsoft’s understanding of the changing needs of modern workforces and underscores its dedication to delivering collaborative tools that empower teams to achieve more together.