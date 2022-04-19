Microsoft is rolling out the April 2022 firmware update to Surface Laptop Studio. The new firmware update adds the ability to enable the new Voice Clarity feature and a few improvements.

It is important to note that the Voice Clarity feature is available only on Windows 11, so your Surface Laptop Studio computer needs to be running Windows 11 to get the feature.

Aside from the Voice Clarity feature, the update also includes improvements to Touchpad response and reliability. Improvements to audio performance and stability is another important change in the April 2022 firmware update.

Microsoft is rolling out the April 2022 update in phases, so not every Surface Laptop Studio user will get the update today. Owners of Surface Laptop Studio can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.

The April 2022 firmware update is already available for Surface Book 2. Microsoft started to roll out the feature a couple of weeks ago, adding system stability improvements and fixing some security vulnerabilities.

It’s worth noting that once you install the update, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the latest update will also bring all the last updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. You will also need to restart your Surface Laptop Studio to complete the installation.

Meanwhile, if you've already gotten the latest firmware update on your Surface Laptop Studio device, you can share your thoughts in the comments section on whether the update went smoothly.