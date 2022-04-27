Microsoft has started rolling out the April 2022 firmware update to Surface Go 3 devices. However, the latest firmware update doesn’t include new features, as is the case with most firmware updates.

The update is rolling out to Surface Go 3 devices running Windows 10 October 2022 update, version 20H2, or greater. The update adds fixes critical security vulnerabilities and system stability improvements. However, Microsoft hasn’t mentioned which security vulnerabilities have been fixed in the update. Meanwhile, you can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

The April 2022 firmware update is already available for Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Book 2. Last week, the Laptop Studio received the update to get the voice the clarity feature. On the other hand, surface Go 3 and Surface Book 2 haven’t received any noteworthy new features with the latest April 2022 firmware update.

The latest firmware update is being pushed to Surface Go 3 in a phased manner, which means that users will not get it today. However, the update will be available for all Surface Go 3 devices.

It’s worth noting that once you install the update, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the latest update will also bring all the last updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. You will also need to restart your Surface to complete the installation.

Surface Go 3 owners can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.