Microsoft Store is offering extra cash back, discounts on new Surface Copilot+ PCs

At a press event early this week, Microsoft announced a new category of PCs called Copilot+ PCs. These new PCs will be thin, light, and beautiful and they are the most powerful Windows PCs ever built. These new Copilot+ PCs will have at least 16GB of RAM, NPU with 40+ TOPS performance and at least 256GB of SSD. Microsoft’s own Copilot+ PCs are now available for pre-order on microsoft.com and you can pre-order them using the links below.

These devices will be shipping on June 18 starting at $999. For a limited time, if you pre-order these devices, you can get a discount of up to $200. Apart from the product discount, you can get the below exclusive offers and deals when you pre-order these devices from Microsoft Store.