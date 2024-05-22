Microsoft Store is offering extra cash back, discounts on new Surface Copilot+ PCs
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
At a press event early this week, Microsoft announced a new category of PCs called Copilot+ PCs. These new PCs will be thin, light, and beautiful and they are the most powerful Windows PCs ever built. These new Copilot+ PCs will have at least 16GB of RAM, NPU with 40+ TOPS performance and at least 256GB of SSD. Microsoft’s own Copilot+ PCs are now available for pre-order on microsoft.com and you can pre-order them using the links below.
These devices will be shipping on June 18 starting at $999. For a limited time, if you pre-order these devices, you can get a discount of up to $200. Apart from the product discount, you can get the below exclusive offers and deals when you pre-order these devices from Microsoft Store.
- Two exclusive configurations for the all-new Surface Laptop 7th Edition (13” and 15”), exclusively at Microsoft Store.
- Through June 30, microsoft.com customers purchasing the new devices can get extra cash back, up to $600, when trading in used, eligible Surface devices.
- Through June 17, customers shopping the all-new Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs can purchase the Microsoft Complete Protection Plan (two, three or four-year plans) for 50% off in the U.S. and 30% in all other Surface markets. This plan covers your new purchase if something goes wrong, simple as that.
- With Microsoft Store’s flexible payment options at checkout, like PayPal Pay Later and Citizens Pay Line of Credit, you can pay based on your budget.