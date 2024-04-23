Surface Pro 10 benchmark & SoC leaked, minor change from previously-launched business version

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Anticipations are building up ahead of Microsoft’s upcoming Surface & AI event in May. The consumer version of Surface Pro 10 will likely get a lot of airtime, and now, sources have said that the device’s benchmark score has been leaked.

Folks over at Windows Latest have spotted a new Geekbench listing (dated April 17, 2024) that details some of the Arm-powered device’s insides: a Snapdragon X Plus with 10 Core SoC (6 high & 4 performance cores) and 16GB of RAM, scoring 2410. It’s codenamed as “OEMMN OEMMN.”

But while it’s easy to manipulate benchmark scores, these inside pieces of information are still valuable. This report is in line with Windows Central‘s previous prediction that Microsoft will ship this specific device with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-based processors with next-gen NPUs. AI Explorer, one of the next-gen features that Windows on ARM will have, also lists 16GB as its minimum requirement.

From the look of it, however, there doesn’t seem like a lot of changes between the business and consumer versions of Surface Pro 10, besides the SoC and perhaps some minor changes in the display department.

Microsoft had previously launched the commercial-only version of Surface Pro 10 back in March this year. The 2-in-1 laptop gets Intel Core Ultra 5 135U/Ultra 7 165U, up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB storage, a 13-inch touchscreen display, and up to 19 hours of battery life. Windows 11/10 Pro is included, although the latter is not available for purchase, it is still supported.