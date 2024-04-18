Minimum system requirements for AI Explorer spotted in Windows 11 beta version

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has been pushing for AI experiences in recent and future Windows 11 updates. With the new Surface & AI event around the corner, details of these AI experiences are slowly emerging. One of them is what the rumors have been calling an “AI Explorer.”

Now, alleged minimum system requirements for PCs to run AI Explorer have reportedly been discovered. Folks in the insider community have discovered strings of codes that hint at the system in a beta-only version of Windows 11, Build 26100, which Microsoft launched earlier this month.

Thanks to @thebookisclosed‘s eagle eyes, we know now the alleged requirements: 16 GB of RAM, Snapdragon X Elite NPU, a total of minimum 225GB system drive, and an ARM64 processor.

Turns out Windows 11 build 26100 (purported 24H2 RTM) contains the AI Explorer requirements ? baked into the OS

? ARM64 CPU

? 16GiB of RAM

? 225GiB system drive (total, not free space)

? Snapdragon X Elite NPU (HWID QCOM0D0A)

If you’re out of the loop with AI Explorer, it’s a search tool that uses natural language processing to search everything on your device. And we mean, everything.

Our friends at Windows Central exclusively reported that it’s an “advanced Copilot” that spans all apps, so you can effortlessly locate past conversations, documents, web pages, and images with simple prompts. It’s also in line with our previous report on Microsoft’s newly-patented smarter document search system.

It’s a sign that Microsoft is getting serious with its AI PC plan. The tech giant also launched its first-ever AI PCs for business a little while ago, the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, and it seems like they won’t be the last ones.