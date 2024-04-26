Satya Nadella says that Microsoft Bing surpasses 140 million daily users milestone

A 40% hike from last year when Microsoft announced Bing AI for the first time.

Microsoft has announced its Q3 earnings for the fiscal year of 2024. The Redmond tech giant thrived thanks to its advancement in AI, a positive trend since the previous quarter.

Now, as announced, Microsoft Bing is currently sitting comfortably with 140 million daily users. The AI-infused search engine has seen a massive jump with the introduction of Copilot last year, which, at that time, crossed 100 million daily users back in March 2023. That’s about 40% increase.

It was named “Bing AI Chat” back then but has been rebranded to Copilot to somehow unify the AI experience in the search engine and Microsoft’s Windows 11 & 10 operating systems.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft boss, also revealed during the earning call that the Copilot mobile apps have seen a massive spike in downloads after its Super Bowl ad.

“We also rolled out Copilot to our ad platform this quarter, helping marketers use AI to generate recommendations for product images, headlines, and descriptions,” the tech boss promises.

Cloud and AI have given Microsoft a strong Q3 result. The company’s total revenue increased by 17% year-over-year to $61 billion, where $35.1 billion out of it came from its cloud revenue.

“Search and news advertising revenue ex-TAC increased 12%, ahead of expectations with continued volume growth and increased engagement on Bing and Edge,” says Amy Hood, Microsoft’s CFO.