No, YouTube's reused content policy does not ax channels that use AI to help create their videos

The arrival of AI is inevitable, whether it’s text, image, or even video creation thanks to OpenAI’s new Sora model. And now, due to popular demand, YouTube’s reused content policy sets the record straight, especially regarding the use of AI in videos.

Video content creators have been worrying, since YouTube began cracking down on AI-created content and even took down some videos or audio that use AI without disclaimers. The popular video-sharing platform then announced on Thursday that using AI in content creation, especially in rehashed, reused content, won’t necessarily lead to suspension from monetization.

Under YouTube’s policy, “reused content” refers to videos, audio, or Shorts that lack originality. This includes material already available online without significant commentary or modifications, such as compilations, short videos from social media, collections of songs, or content without added value.

This type of rehashed video won’t always be eligible for monetization, as YouTube says, and it doesn’t matter if you use AI to create the content or not.

But now, YouTube also demands creators to start labeling videos, in which AI was used when creating them, as “altered or synthetic content.” You can label it using this new tool that enables you to disclose if your video contains manipulated content, such as altering footage of real events or generating scenes that didn’t occur.