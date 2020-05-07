A week ago Microsoft announced that they would delay the release of dual-screen versions of Windows 10X as now was not the time to focus on new technology, with Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows and Devices, saying:

“These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market.”

This may reasonably be interpreted that Microsoft said the dual-screened devices, including the Android-powered Surface Duo, was no longer heading to market, but AndroidAuthority reports this is not the case, and that development of the Surface Duo was proceeding apace.

We have seen the device being used publicly by a number of Microsoft executives as recently as a number of weeks ago, and AndroidAuthority notes that the device is still heading for a Holidays 2020 release.

In some ways this is still bad news, as the version of the Surface Duo Microsoft unveiled last year was powered by Android 9 and a Snapdragon 855 processor, both increasingly outdated even now, and will be even more so in 6 months.

Would our readers still be interested in paying likely $1500+ for a Snapdragon 855-powered Surface Neo? Let us know below.

Via Pocketnow