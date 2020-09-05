Due to attaching with an adhesive, the official Surface Duo bumper case is single-use, and when you remove it you have to replace it with a new pair.

The case also blocks the SIM card slot, meaning if you change your SIM you have to remove your case.

While the Surface Duo comes with a bumper case in the box, these properties suggest Microsoft will be selling many replacement cases, and it looks like that will be a pretty good money-spinner.

WindowsLatest has uncovered a listing for the Surface Duo Bumper Case at an online retailer, and it seems each replacement case will cost more than $40.

The good news is that replacement cases will be available in a range of colours, and will therefore allow you to personalize your device somewhat.

The listing can be seen here.

You can check out our previous coverage on Surface Duo below.

Full tech specs of Surface Duo device here.

Microsoft revealed some new info regarding Surface Duo device, you can read it here.

Microsoft commented about Surface Duo availability outside the US, you can read it here.

Microsoft invented new innovative technologies for Surface Duo, you can read about it here.

You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.