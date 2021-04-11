Microsoft is now pushing the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Book 3 devices. As expected, the new firmware update brings no new features but includes improved camera experience, Wi-Fi stability improvement, system stability improvements, improved power consumption, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.
Surface Book 3 April 2021 firmware update Changelog
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541
|Surface Camera Rear – System devices
|42.18362.3.3541
|Intel Corporation – Extension – 42.18362.3.3541
|Surface Camera Rear Extension
|42.18362.3.3541
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541
|Surface Camera Front – System devices
|42.18362.3.3541
|Intel Corporation – Extension 42.18362.3.3541
|Surface Camera Front Extension
|42.18362.3.3541
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541
|Surface Camera IR -System devices
|42.18362.3.3541
|Intel Corporation – Extension – 42.18362.3.3541
|Surface Camera IR Extension
|42.18362.3.3541
|Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.3541
|Intel(R) AVStream Camera 2500 – Camera
|42.18362.3.3541
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541
|Intel(R) Control Logic – System devices
|42.18362.3.3541
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541
|Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices
|42.18362.3.3541
|Intel – net – 22.20.0.6
|Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters
|22.20.0.6
|Intel – Bluetooth – 22.20.1.1
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth
|22.20.1.1
|Surface – Security – 7.2.2.0
|Surface Trusted Platform Module 2.0 – Security devices
|7.2.2.0
The company recently rolled out the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Studio 2, Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 7.
The new updates are rolling out right now and should be available for your Surface Book 3. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.
