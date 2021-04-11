Microsoft is now pushing the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Book 3 devices. As expected, the new firmware update brings no new features but includes improved camera experience, Wi-Fi stability improvement, system stability improvements, improved power consumption, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Book 3 April 2021 firmware update Changelog

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541 Surface Camera Rear – System devices 42.18362.3.3541 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – Extension – 42.18362.3.3541 Surface Camera Rear Extension 42.18362.3.3541 Improves integration between system services. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541 Surface Camera Front – System devices 42.18362.3.3541 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – Extension 42.18362.3.3541 Surface Camera Front Extension 42.18362.3.3541 Improves integration between system services. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541 Surface Camera IR -System devices 42.18362.3.3541 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – Extension – 42.18362.3.3541 Surface Camera IR Extension 42.18362.3.3541 Improves integration between system services. Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.3541 Intel(R) AVStream Camera 2500 – Camera 42.18362.3.3541 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541 Intel(R) Control Logic – System devices 42.18362.3.3541 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices 42.18362.3.3541 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel – net – 22.20.0.6 Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters 22.20.0.6 Improves Wi-Fi stability. Intel – Bluetooth – 22.20.1.1 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 22.20.1.1 Improves Bluetooth stability. Surface – Security – 7.2.2.0 Surface Trusted Platform Module 2.0 – Security devices 7.2.2.0 Improves system security and stability.

The company recently rolled out the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Studio 2, Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 7.

The new updates are rolling out right now and should be available for your Surface Book 3. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.