Microsoft is now pushing the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Book 3 devices. As expected, the new firmware update brings no new features but includes improved camera experience, Wi-Fi stability improvement, system stability improvements, improved power consumption, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Book 3 April 2021 firmware update Changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541Surface Camera Rear – System devices42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 42.18362.3.3541Surface Camera Rear Extension42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves integration between system services.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541Surface Camera Front – System devices42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – Extension 42.18362.3.3541Surface Camera Front Extension42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves integration between system services.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541Surface Camera IR -System devices42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 42.18362.3.3541Surface Camera IR Extension42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves integration between system services.
Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.3541Intel(R) AVStream Camera 2500 – Camera42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541Intel(R) Control Logic – System devices42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel – net – 22.20.0.6Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters22.20.0.6

  • Improves Wi-Fi stability.
Intel – Bluetooth – 22.20.1.1Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.20.1.1

  • Improves Bluetooth stability.
Surface – Security – 7.2.2.0Surface Trusted Platform Module 2.0 – Security devices7.2.2.0

  • Improves system security and stability.

The company recently rolled out the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Studio 2Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 7.

The new updates are rolling out right now and should be available for your Surface Book 3. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.

