Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has received the latest April 2021 firmware update. As expected, the new firmware update brings no new features but includes improved camera experience, Wi-Fi stability improvement, system stability improvements, battery performance improvements, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.
Surface Pro 7 April update Changelog
Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541 Surface Camera Rear – System devices 42.18362.3.3541
- Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 42.18362.3.3541 Surface Camera Rear Extension 42.18362.3.3541
- Improves integration between system services.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541 Surface Camera Front – System devices 42.18362.3.3541
- Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – Extension 42.18362.3.3541 Surface Camera Front Extension 42.18362.3.3541
- Improves integration between system services.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541 Surface Camera IR -System devices 42.18362.3.3541
- Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 42.18362.3.3541 Surface Camera IR Extension 42.18362.3.3541
- Improves integration between system services.
Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.3541 Intel(R) AVStream Camera 2500 – Camera 42.18362.3.3541
- Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541 Intel(R) Control Logic – System devices 42.18362.3.3541
- Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices 42.18362.3.3541
- Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel – net – 22.20.0.6 Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters 22.20.0.6
- Improves Wi-Fi stability.
Intel – Bluetooth – 22.20.1.1 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 22.20.1.1
- Improves Bluetooth stability.
Surface – Security – 7.2.2.0 Surface Trusted Platform Module 2.0 – Security devices 7.2.2.0
- Improves system security and stability.
Surface – Firmware – 14.312.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 14.312.139.0
- Improves battery performance, system stability, and system telemetry reporting.
Surface – Firmware – 9.104.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 9.104.140.0
- Improves system stability and system USB port identification.
Surface – System – 21.31.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices 21.31.139.0
- Improves integration between system and pen inking.
The company recently rolled out the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Studio 2, Surface Pro 6.
To download and install Microsoft’s latest April firmware update on your Surface Pro 7, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
