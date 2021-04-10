Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has received the latest April 2021 firmware update. As expected, the new firmware update brings no new features but includes improved camera experience, Wi-Fi stability improvement, system stability improvements, battery performance improvements, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Pro 7 April update Changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541Surface Camera Rear – System devices

42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 42.18362.3.3541Surface Camera Rear Extension42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves integration between system services.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541

Surface Camera Front – System devices42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – Extension 42.18362.3.3541Surface Camera Front Extension42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves integration between system services.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541Surface Camera IR -System devices42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 42.18362.3.3541Surface Camera IR Extension42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves integration between system services.
Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.3541Intel(R) AVStream Camera 2500 – Camera42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541Intel(R) Control Logic – System devices42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.3541Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices42.18362.3.3541

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel – net – 22.20.0.6Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters22.20.0.6

  • Improves Wi-Fi stability.
Intel – Bluetooth – 22.20.1.1Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.20.1.1

  • Improves Bluetooth stability.
Surface – Security – 7.2.2.0Surface Trusted Platform Module 2.0 – Security devices7.2.2.0

  • Improves system security and stability.
Surface – Firmware – 14.312.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware14.312.139.0

  • Improves battery performance, system stability, and system telemetry reporting.
Surface – Firmware – 9.104.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware9.104.140.0

  • Improves system stability and system USB port identification.
Surface – System – 21.31.139.0Surface Integration – System devices21.31.139.0

  • Improves integration between system and pen inking.

The company recently rolled out the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Studio 2, Surface Pro 6.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest April firmware update on your Surface Pro 7, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

