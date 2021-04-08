Microsoft has started releasing the April 2021 firmware update for Surface Studio 2. The new update brings new features, as you’d expect. The update, however, includes system stability improvements and addresses security issues. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension
|1952.14.0.1470
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.62.321.1
|Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
|2040.100.0.1029
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.82.3838
To download and install Microsoft’s latest February firmware update on your Surface Studio 2, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
Comments