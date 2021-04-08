Microsoft has started releasing the April 2021 firmware update for Surface Studio 2. The new update brings new features, as you’d expect. The update, however, includes system stability improvements and addresses security issues. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – SoftwareComponent –  1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices2040.100.0.1029

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838Surface ME – Firmware11.8.82.3838

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest February firmware update on your Surface Studio 2, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

