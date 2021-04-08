Deals

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is $200 cheaper today You can now get a massive $200 discount the Samsung Galaxy Note2o Ultra flagship smartphone. After the discount, you can get this device for just $1,100. Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features...

The HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition now supports restricted environments such as c... The Microsoft HoloLens is not just at home on the battlefield. The device has also found a home in various industrial applications, and to make it easier for the mixed reality headset to ent...

Google launches a collection of AR web apps to highlight what is possible Google today released a collection of AR web apps to highlight what is possible with the current web technology. Read about the new AR web apps below. Sodar helps to visualize social distan...

This simple sticker can make your older iPhone or Android handset Magsafe-compat... We mentioned it before, but the biggest innovation of the new iPhone 12 was a simple ring of magnets, the new Magsafe connector. The arrival of the standard magnetic connector has resulted...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is $30 cheaper today Samsung’s iconic bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is now available at a discounted price, making the very special truly wireless headphones only $140(was $170), making them one of ...

Deal Alert: Surface Dock 2 is $94 cheaper today Lack of ports is one of the downsides of the thin and lightweight laptops and the same holds true for Microsoft’s Surface devices. Nevertheless, the lack of ports in Surface devices is...

Deal Alert: Surface Book 3 discounted at Amazon Back in May last year, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. While Book 3 might not be the best in terms of raw power, its uniqueness, a...

Check your Xbox DMs – Microsoft may have sent you a free gift card Microsoft is running a Spring Xbox Store sale, and just like the US government, to prime the pump they are sending out free Xbox Gift Cards to select users via Xbox Messaging. check your XBL...

Deal Alert: OnePlus 8 is $330 cheaper today OnePlus is one of the best premium smartphones that you can buy and you won’t be paying a hefty $1000 for that. OnePlus’ premium phones are reasonably priced and do not compromis...