Microsoft Surface Pro 6 has received the latest April 2021 firmware update. As expected, the new firmware update brings no new features but includes graphics and system stability improvements. The update also addresses some security issues. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Pro 6 firmware update changelog

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8681 Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters 27.20.100.8681 Improves graphics and system stability. Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681 Intel® Display Graphics Adapter Driver Extension 27.20.100.8681 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.62.321.1 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices 2040.100.0.1029 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.82.3838 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

The company recently rolled out the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Studio.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest April firmware update on your Surface Pro 6, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.