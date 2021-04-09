Microsoft Surface Pro 6 has received the latest April 2021 firmware update. As expected, the new firmware update brings no new features but includes graphics and system stability improvements. The update also addresses some security issues. You can read the full official changelog below.
Surface Pro 6 firmware update changelog
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8681
|Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters
|27.20.100.8681
|Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681
|Intel® Display Graphics Adapter Driver Extension
|27.20.100.8681
|Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension
|1952.14.0.1470
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.62.321.1
|Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
|2040.100.0.1029
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.82.3838
The company recently rolled out the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Studio.
To download and install Microsoft’s latest April firmware update on your Surface Pro 6, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
Comments