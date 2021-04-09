Microsoft Surface Pro 6 has received the latest April 2021 firmware update. As expected, the new firmware update brings no new features but includes graphics and system stability improvements. The update also addresses some security issues. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Pro 6 firmware update changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8681Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters27.20.100.8681

  • Improves graphics and system stability.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681Intel® Display Graphics Adapter Driver Extension27.20.100.8681

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – SoftwareComponent –  1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices2040.100.0.1029

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838Surface ME – Firmware11.8.82.3838

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

The company recently rolled out the April 2021 firmware update to Surface Studio.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest April firmware update on your Surface Pro 6, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

