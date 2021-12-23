Valve has kicked off the latest Steam Sale right on schedule, offering a wide range of discounts across the vast unfathomable depths of Steam’s catalogue.

Alongside the enticing discounts on games and software that we have come to expect from all the holiday sales going on right now, Valve is offering just a little bit more to Steam users with some freebies.

Unfortunately for those hoping for free game giveaways, similar to the Epic Games Store, Valve is only giving away “free Winter gifts in the Steam Points Shop,” so you’ll have to make do with just a mystery sticker.

While there might not be free games to look forward to claiming, the Steam Winter Sale is still offering “abominable savings on thousands of titles,” until the 5th of January at 10 AM PT, so make sure to peruse the deals before then if you want to grab some games on the cheap.

Without any further ado, here are some of our favourite deals and highlights of Steam’s Winter Sale: